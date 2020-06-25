2 arrested, reward offered for 3rd after weekend murder in Moore County

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested Thursday and a third person is sought after a man was killed in a shooting on Sunday in Moore County, the sheriff’s office said.

UPDATE: 3rd arrest made in Moore County weekend murder, authorities say

Deputies responded to White Rock Road outside of Vass on Sunday evening. They found 40-year-old Jeremy Daron Taylor unresponsive and lying in the roadway. He died at the scene, the release said.

Patrick Stubbs.

Laura Nicole McLean, 37, and Edward Jarmaine Allbrooks, 33, of Aberdeen, were arrested Thursday. Both were charged with murder and given no bond. The sheriff’s office also obtained a warrant charging Patrick Jamar Stubbs, 36, of Carthage, with murder.

There is a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Stubbs’ arrest, the release said. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444.

