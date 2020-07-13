2 bodies removed from Youngsville apartment where neighbor reported screams, glass shattering

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two bodies were removed from an apartment in Youngsville where law enforcement officers had been investigating for hours on Monday morning.

Investigators spent most of the morning in an upstairs apartment located in a building on Wolf Pack Lane, just off N.C Highway 98 in Franklin County.

CBS 17 reporter Jamiese Price spoke with neighbors who said they heard a lot of noise late on Sunday coming from the apartment where investigators spent the morning. The apartment had a broken window and the blinds could be seen on the ground outside.

One neighbor who spoke with CBS 17 said she heard loud noises, glass shattering, and screams around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She said it’s very concerning.

“You don’t see that. I never see stuff like this until now. It’s still very scary because you never know,” said Mia Rickard. “So you talk to your neighbors and next you know, she’s gone.”

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office haven’t said what happened, but CBS 17’s crew on scene watched as authorities removed two bodies from the second-floor apartment.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear at this time.

This story will be updated as authorities release more information.