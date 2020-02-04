2 brothers charged with shooting their sister, 2 men in Nash County

Jessica Lawler Bridges (left) her husband Donald James Bridges (middle) and his brother Ronald Christopher Bridges (right). Photos from Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An on-going family dispute led to two brothers shooting their sister and two other men in January in Nash County, deputies said Tuesday.

The wife of one of the brothers was also charged in the attack, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 when Nash County deputies responded to the parking lot of Ramo’s Pizza on Westmount Drive, Nash County deputies said in a news release.

A woman and two men had been shot earlier while in a car in the Farmington Hills Mobile Home Park, just southeast of Rocky Mount along N.C. 97.

“The victims were leaving the mobile home park when they were met by gunfire from unknown subjects. After being struck by the gunfire, the victims drove themselves to Ramo’s Pizza,” deputies said.

Brothers Donald James Bridges and Ronald Christopher Bridges, both 26, were charged along with Donald Bridges’ wife, Jessica Lawler Bridges, the news release said.

“Through investigation, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from an on-going family dispute. Donald and Ronald Bridges are brothers to the female victim,” according to the news release.

Donald James Bridges and Jessica Lawler Bridges of Rock Quarry Road, Elm City were charged with felony conspiracy. Ronald Bridges was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The three who were injured in the shooting have since been released from hospital treatment.

