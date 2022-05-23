ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two brothers in their 20s drowned in the Cape Fear River on Monday afternoon, the Harnett County Sheriff confirmed.

Sheriff Wayne Coats explained brothers Edwin Ordonez-Vasquez, 26, and Emilson Ordonez-Vasquez, 29, both from Dunn, were on the shoreline of the river in Erwin with about seven others, fishing and swimming.

One of the brothers jumped in the water and began drowning, the sheriff said. It’s unclear at this time which brother jumped in first, but the other also jumped in along with a few other people to try to rescue him.

The rescue attempt led to both brothers being pulled underwater by the current, Coats told CBS 17.

WNCN photo/Ray Duffy

The search efforts led to the discovery of one of the two bodies. Coats said they could not yet confirm which brother was found.

Search efforts will be suspended until the weather clears, according to Coats.

CBS 17 heard reports of the drownings coming in at approximately 5:50 p.m. Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation and search.