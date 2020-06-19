2 busted for drugs after Audi SUV crashes during 115+ mph chase in Nash County, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken into custody on drug charges after a chase involving an Audi SUV at speeds of more than 115 mph earlier this week, Nash County officials say.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bright Leaf Motel in Sharpsburg, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

“While conducting surveillance, law enforcement received information that a large quantity of illegal narcotics would be delivered to the motel,” the news release said.

Authorities later saw the driver of a black Audi SUV pull into the motel and park in a parking space.

A man got out of the SUV and officers tried to take him into custody. However, he fled around the back of the motel and was caught in the back parking lot, officials said.

The driver of the Audi SUV took off “at a high rate of speed” on U.S. 301 South towards Wilson County, the news release said.

During the chase, the Audi exceeded 115 mph, officials said.

The driver of the SUV finally crashed into a small creek near Elm City Road in Elm City, officials said.

Officers seized about 500 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), and about 200 dosage units of Xanax that were all packaged individually, the news release said.

According to deputies, Eric Jaquail Braswell of Wilson was charged with:

2 counts of trafficking in MDMA

Possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Resisting a public officer

Officials said Connie Jihadi Jenkins, also of Wilson, was charged with:

2 counts of trafficking in MDMA

Possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Felony flee to elude arrest

Careless and reckless driving

Operating a vehicle without a license

Resisting a public officer

The Nash County Narcotics Unit, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and Sharpsburg Police Department were involved in the operation.

