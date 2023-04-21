CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were busted in Sampson County with $4,000 worth of marijuana in their car, authorities say.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 45-year-old Homer Faison of Clinton and 49-year-old Herbert Farrior of Raleigh face drug charges after deputies found four pounds of the substance in their car.

The charges stem from a traffic stop Thursday on Salemburg Highway near Bonnetsville Road.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana, and their subsequent search of the car turned up the drugs.

Both men are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Farrior faces an additional charge of maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance.

Bonds were set at $4,000 for Faison and $8,000 for Farrior.