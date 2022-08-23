GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people cut through the steel door of a business before aiming their power saw at a safe, Goldsboro police said.

The city’s police department said Tuesday that the break-in took place at about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Longhorn Business Center in the 1700 block of Highway 117 southbound, where Goldsboro officers responded to an alarm call.

Police said the suspects entered the business and attempted to cut through a safe door.

Surveillance photos released by Goldsboro police show one person using a compact circular saw on the safe while a second person stood nearby.

Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at this website. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.

