2 charged after man killed in stabbing at Wilson shopping center, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police announced Friday night two arrests in the death of a man who was stabbed last week near a shopping center.

The incident was reported on Feb. 4 just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to O’Cools, which is located inside the shopping center at 2801 N. Ward Blvd., regarding a shooting report. Once on scene, they determined the victim had been stabbed in the area and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, a news release from Wilson police said.

Police said the crime scene extended from the O’Cools patio to the sidewalk and out to the parking lot but did not say that the stabbing occurred inside, or at, the sports bar.

Dyqwhan Bowens, 30, died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Zacharus A. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson was charged with an open count of murder in the case, police said Friday night.

Michael O. Brooks, 26, also of Wilson, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, according to police.

Brooks is being held a $200,000 secured bond. Sessoms is being held without bond.