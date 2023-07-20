HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday for a physical altercation that resulted in a shooting, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On Wednesday, police said Anthony Meadows, 22, and Ransom Hawkins, 21, were in a fight in the parking lot of Vance Family Medicine in Henderson.

During the fight, Meadows went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm, and then discharged the firearm at Hawkins as Hawkins retreated. Police said no one was injured when the gun was fired.

Both meadows and Hawkins were treated for cuts and bruises that were sustained during the fight.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with assault and affray. No bond information was available for Hawkins.

Meadows was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon in city limits, property damage and affray. He received a $53,000 bond.