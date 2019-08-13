2 charged after weapons of ‘mass death and destruction’ found in Wayne County

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County couple is facing various charges in a case of weapons of “mass destruction and death” after explosives were taken to a volunteer fire department Sunday, deputies say.

The incident first happened around 2 p.m. when members of the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department were told that someone “was requesting to turn over two items to the fire department,” a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Upon the members of the fire department viewing the items … they recognized the two items as being potential explosive devices,” the news release said.

Fire crews then called the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to the fire station. When deputies arrived, they “recognized the items as potential explosive devices,” according to the news release.

Officials then notified the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Bomb Team with the North Carolina SBI.

The teams examined the items and determined they “were manufactured to indicate they were explosive in nature,” the news release said.

A robot moved the items to another area and the items were “rendered safe.”

Crews then conducted “a more thorough examination” in which officials determined the items were explosive.

Later, authorities searched the Dudley home of the person who brought the explosives to the fire station, a Monday night news release said.

At the home, “items that could be used in the preparation of explosive devices” were found, deputies said in the news release.

Monica Lynn Hunt, 39, and Corey Bernard Manuel, 36, both of the 100 block of Antonio Drive in Dudley are facing the following charges:

Felony possession of weapon of mass death and destruction;

Felony manufacture weapon of mass death and destruction;

Felony transport weapon of mass death and destruction;

Felony conspiracy to commit possession of weapon of mass death and destruction;

Felony conspiracy to commit manufacture weapon of mass death and destruction;

Felony conspiracy to transport weapon of mass death and destruction.

Manuel was also charged with felony possession of weapon of mass death and destruction by a felon.

Manuel was held on a $300,000 bond. Hunt was held on a $250,000 bond.

