William Zion Singleton (left) and Jamie Allen Bryant in photos from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Scene photo from Ray Duffy/CBS 17

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two arrests have been made in a deadly shooting near Spring Lake from earlier this week, Harnett County officials said Friday.

The shooting was reported Tuesday just before 6 p.m. along Thoroughbred Lane near Spring Lake, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Dontaveious Miles, 22, of Fayetteville was found dead at the scene from gunshots, deputies said Wednesday.

At the scene, that is just off N.C. 210 about two miles northeast of Spring Lake, deputies had taped off a car that has its doors open.

Friday, William Zion Singleton, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the news release said.

William Zion Singleton, 22, of Fayetteville Photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Jamie Allen Bryant, 34, of Linden Photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Jamie Allen Bryant, 34, of Linden was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods, according to deputies.

Both are being held without bond in the Harnett County Detention Center.