WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are facing more than 40 counts of discharging firearm charges after a broad-daylight drive-by shooting into a Wilson home with three people inside Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 500 block of Vance Street N.E., according to a Monday news release from the Wilson Police Department.

“The caller reported that several shots were fired into her residence while she was inside,” the news release said, adding that two other people were also inside the house at the time.

In addition, a man told police he was inside his car at the scene when it was also hit by gunfire. No one was injured.

The suspects were inside a vehicle when the shooting happened — and they fled before officers arrived, police said.

During the initial investigation, Laking Frederick Smith, 18, of Wilson was identified as a suspect and was arrested “shortly after the shooting,” the news release said.

The next day, Wilson police continued the investigation and identified Kelsie Amonte Barnes, 25, of Wilson, as the driver of the car, officers said.

Both men were charged with 46 counts of discharging a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, police said.

They are both being held in the Wilson County Jail without bond.