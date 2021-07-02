2 children among 4 killed in crash with tractor trailer in Moore County, NCSHP says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two young children were among the four who died in a crash on U.S. 1 in Moore County Friday afternoon, State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened when a 1998 Honda traveling south on U.S. 1 crossed the grass median. It collided with a tractor trailer traveling north. The driver, 28-year-old Tesmond Thomas, of Aberdeen, was killed, along with all three passengers: Latanya Jones, 26, of Rockingham; Judah Thomas, 4, of Aberdeen; and Levi Thomas, 6, of Aberdeen, NCSHP said.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash, speed, and restraint usage are all under investigation, NCSHP said.

One lane of the northbound side was closed as authorities investigated.