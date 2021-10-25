2 children found dead inside vehicle near Raeford elementary school, sheriff’s office says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two children were found dead inside a vehicle at a school on Sunday, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the 800-block of Phillipi Church Road in Raeford on Sunday in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

The address given by the sheriff’s office is that of Don Steed Elementary School.

Authorities said that deputies found two children – one male, one female – inside the vehicle. They requested help from EMS who responded to the scene and declared both children dead.

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified of the deaths and began an investigation.

Authorities are calling this a “death investigation” and have not said if there are any suspects they’re looking for in connection with the deaths.

The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the children have not been made public.

No further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.