ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children were seriously injured in a crash near Rocky Mount after their car was rear-ended on the interstate – and the driver is facing multiple charges.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call regarding a crash on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 150 at approximately 2:43 a.m. Thursday.
The highway patrol’s investigation has revealed that the crash occurred when Randy Ringer, of Sunrise, Florida, slammed his 2019 Subaru into the back of a 2009 Ford passenger car being driven by Maria Sanjuan, of Lucama, causing the car to overturn.
According to authorities, Sanjuan’s car flipped and came to a rest near the guardrail in the median. Two children, a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old, were inside the vehicle. The 2-year-old was in a car seat that was not restrained, troopers said.
Both of the children were transported to Vidant Medical with serious injuries. Sanjuan was taken to Nash General Hospital with minor injuries.
Sanjuan is charged with driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, child restraint violation, and misdemeanor child abuse.
Ringer is facing a charge of failure to reduce speed and was not transported to the hospital, officials said.
The road was closed for about 40 minutes.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 children seriously injured in crash on I-95 near Rocky Mount, troopers say
- VIDEO: Florida police laugh about shooting protesters with rubber bullets
- Trump changes tone on masks, says he looks like the Lone Ranger and likes it
- 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen yet
- Police officer claims Texas pizza shop workers drew cartoon pig on box of food
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now