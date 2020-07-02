2 children seriously injured in crash on I-95 near Rocky Mount, troopers say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children were seriously injured in a crash near Rocky Mount after their car was rear-ended on the interstate – and the driver is facing multiple charges.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call regarding a crash on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 150 at approximately 2:43 a.m. Thursday.

The highway patrol’s investigation has revealed that the crash occurred when Randy Ringer, of Sunrise, Florida, slammed his 2019 Subaru into the back of a 2009 Ford passenger car being driven by Maria Sanjuan, of Lucama, causing the car to overturn.

According to authorities, Sanjuan’s car flipped and came to a rest near the guardrail in the median. Two children, a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old, were inside the vehicle. The 2-year-old was in a car seat that was not restrained, troopers said.

Both of the children were transported to Vidant Medical with serious injuries. Sanjuan was taken to Nash General Hospital with minor injuries.

Sanjuan is charged with driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, child restraint violation, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Ringer is facing a charge of failure to reduce speed and was not transported to the hospital, officials said.

The road was closed for about 40 minutes.