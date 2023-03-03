SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died and a Harnett County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a car crash in which a chase suspect got away Friday afternoon, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Friday at 2:01 p.m., a deputy sheriff was operating his patrol vehicle and was involved in a two-vehicle collision, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road/Sandclay Drive near Spring Lake.

The crash happened as the Harnett County deputy was chasing a suspect south on N.C. 210. The chase suspect first went through the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road/Sandclay Drive, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Just as the deputy went through the intersection, the driver of a black pickup truck crossed N.C. 210 on Ray Road/Sandclay Drive and the deputy crashed into the side of the pickup truck, officials said.

There is currently no information on the two deceased people, the injured deputy or how the suspect got away.

N.C. 210 is closed at the intersection of Ray Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said it likely will be closed until 7:40 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.