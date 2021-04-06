2 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Halifax County home, authorities say

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Weldon are investigating after two people were killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a home in Halifax County Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 400-block of Chestnut Street in Weldon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two people dead inside the home and another victim who fled the scene nearby. The victim who was located nearby was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to another hospital. The condition of this victim is unknown at this time.

The police chief said one of the deceased victims lived at the home.

Police are currently on scene investigating. No other information, including a suspect description, has been released.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.