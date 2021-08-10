2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Hoke County mobile home park, sheriff’s office says

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were killed and a third is in the hospital after a triple shooting Monday night at a mobile home park in Hoke County, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park, which is in Shannon between Raeford and Red Springs.

Two people died and a third was injured in the shooting, Capt. S. Blakley confirmed. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Blakley said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information should call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111.

