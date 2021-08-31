2 dead, 2 injured and suspect on the run following shooting in Wilson, sheriff’s office says

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 43-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting that left two dead and two more injured in Wilson County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 3500 block of London Church Road, which is just north of Wilson city limits.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person dead at the scene.

Two women were also at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Adrian Tynrell Horne of Macclesfield, was seen leaving the scene in a black Buick with another female victim and an 8-month-old baby.

That Buick was located about 17 miles away in Edgecombe County in the area of Cedar Creek Land and Otter Creek Road.

The body of a woman was located in the Buick.

The infant was located by Edgecombe County deputies and taken to the hospital for evaluation. The current condition of that child is unknown.

Deputies said Horne was seen getting inside of a 2000s model Champagne GMC Yukon SUV with black rims.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie.

Investigators aren’t sure which direction he traveled.

Horne has active warrants out for arrest for two counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting was not a random act and was believed to be domestic in nature.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.