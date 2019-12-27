2 dead, 3 injured in Franklin County head-on crash, authorities say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured as a result of a head-on crash Thursday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Franklin County officials said the call came in just before 8 p.m. for a crash at N.C. Highway 96 at the intersection of Ridgewood Road near the Wake/Frankin County line.

At least five people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. As of Friday morning, two of those people had died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s not known if alcohol or speed were factors in the wreck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

