ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died in a car crash in Sampson County after fleeing a deputy who tried to stop their car Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. when a deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed along N.C. 24, said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Pope.

The deputy turned on his cruiser’s lights and siren and tried to stop the car, Pope said.

The driver of the car turned down Boren Brick Road at a high rate of speed, according to Pope.

The deputy later caught up to the car, but by that time it had wrecked on a road off Boren Brick Road in an area about 10 miles east of Fayetteville.

The driver and passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash, Pope said.

No names or other details were released Saturday night.

Pope said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol would be investigating the incident.