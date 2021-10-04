2 dead in Harnett County murder-suicide near Lillington, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in Harnett County, deputies say.

The incident was reported just before 7:40 p.m. at a home off South River Road near Lillington, according to an email from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joseph Webb.

“There are two deceased from gunshot wounds,” Webb said in the statement.

The two people who died were a woman and a man, Webb added.

South River Road is just northwest of Lillington runs generally parallel to U.S 421.

Webb said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. He also said the incident was not random.

No other information was released.