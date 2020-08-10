2 dead in Harnett County shooting, sheriff says

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Harnett County shooting that left two people dead on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to an assault call from a home on Boston Harbor just after 5 p.m., Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

The bodies of two men were found inside the home – Carson Adkins, 21, of Snow Hill and Demarcus Smith, 30, of Walstonburg.

The sheriff said the two men died from gunshot wounds.

Coats said Dexter Malik Duncan of Snowhill has been arrested and charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

He was taken to the Harnett County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.