2 DMV officers on paid leave following fatal Wilson shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two officers with the NCDMV are on paid administrative leave following the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect in Wilson on Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Inspectors Jordan Hill and Christopher Noble were involved in the shooting death of Roy McAllister Jr. near Jordan and Meadow streets, officials said.

Hill has seven years of law enforcement experience while Nobile has 15, NCDOT said.

Both are on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by the SBI.

McAllister’s shooting death followed a robbery and attempted sexual assault at the Wilson Senior Center, police said.

Witnesses told police McAllister entered the senior center before its opening and demanded money from a female employee, police said.

McAllister then attempted to sexually assault the woman as he held her against her will, police said.

The woman tried to escape but was hit in the face. Police said several elderly women entered the center and interrupted the assault, police said.

Roy McAllister Jr. (Family photo)

Investigators aren’t sure if McAllister was armed while at the senior center.

“These victims were forced into an office and made to lie down and one was robbed of her car keys,” police said in a release.

McAllister ran from the scene and made contact with Hill and Noble about a mile from the senior center at Meadow and Jordan streets.

The Wilson Senior Center is located next to a DMV office on Goldsboro Street.

McAllister was shot and killed during that encounter with the DMV agents, police said.

“Items located on McAllister’s person at the scene were determined to belong to the victims of the robbery, kidnapping, and attempted sexual assault from the Wilson Senior Center,” police said.

The scene of the shooting near Jordan and Meadow streets.

McAllister was in a South Carolina prison for 16 months due to a robbery with a dangerous weapon conviction in 2011, court document show.

The SBI is now handling the case, which is standard in all officer-involved shootings.

During the initial response to the robbery call, Wilson police detained a person at the Wilson Donut Shop. That person was released after it was determined they were not involved in the robbery.

