ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Roanoke Rapids men over 55 have been charged with multiple drug-related crimes after police executed a search warrant on a home in the town.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division and its Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Whitaker Street on Monday at approximately 10 a.m., a press release said.

The search discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and numerous items drug paraphernalia, the press release said.

David Sparks, 55, and Charles Pearson, 60, were both served with multiple charges.

Sparks is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedules I and II along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Pearson is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II, felony possession of schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Sparks and Pearson were dealt a $15,000 bond and received a July 28 court date.