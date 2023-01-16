ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road.

The front driver sections of a tractor-trailer and a white sedan were severely damaged in the crash, which is just south of Fuquay-Varina and west of Angier.

Courtesy: Northwest Harnett Fire Department

Northwest Harnett Fire Department responded to the wreck and helped remove at least two people from the car, officials said.

U.S. 401 was closed until about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on what caused the wreck or the severity of injuries of those involved in the crash.