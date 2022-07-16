CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two people after a drug bust Thursday in the Cameron area of Moore County.

Deputies say they searched a home on the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 1 Business where they seized methamphetamine, clonazepam, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.

47-year-old James Leon Godfrey and 46-year-old Helen Marie Eldridge-Douglas, both of Cameron, are facing charges.

Godfrey is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule iv controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule iv controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $2,500 secured bond.

Eldridge-Douglas is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule iv controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule iv controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

She also had an outstanding warrant for arrest out of Wake County, according to reports.

She was granted a $3,000 secured bond.

Godfrey and Eldridge-Douglas are both scheduled to appear in court July 28.