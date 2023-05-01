HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County judge has ordered the arrest of two felons who were supposed to appear in court Friday, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Dmarze Crishaun Harris, 31, and Jimell Contrell Horton, 38, both of Enfield, were arrested in April in connection to a shootout in Enfield. They are both charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon,

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,

injury to real property,

injury to personal property,

going armed to the terror of the public, and

discharging a weapon within the town limits of Enfield.

At 1:30 p.m. on April 13, Halifax County deputies and investigators responded to the area of East Franklin and North McDaniel streets in Enfield regarding multiple calls of shots being fired.

Deputies said they found dozens of shell casings scattered across he roadway and parking lots. A building and several vehicles were hit and damaged by the gunfire. Authorities determined that a shootout had happened.

Warrants were taken out for three suspects who were considered armed and dangerous.

One of them, Devon Jamar Robinson, 35, turned himself in on April 14. He was charged with the same offenses as Harris and Horton.

Harris surrendered April 15 and Horton on the 18th, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris and Horton have been added to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers Most Wanted website. If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, please report this information to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous, and you can get paid for your information.