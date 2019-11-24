2 firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck crashes, overturns in Nash County

UNION HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two volunteer firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment after their fire truck overturned in a crash Sunday morning in Nash County, officials said.

The incident was reported along N.C. 97 near Old Nash Road, which is about six miles east of Zebulon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The truck was from Ferrell Volunteer Fire Department in Nash County and was heading to a 10:18 a.m. call about an electrical investigation, according to Nash County EMS officials.

The driver of the truck ran off the road, then over-corrected, then ran off the other side of the road. The fire truck then hit a ditch and overturned, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Both firefighters were later released from the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

