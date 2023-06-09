RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven months after a man was found shot inside a home, Hoke County deputies say two men and a juvenile are charged with attempted murder.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Prophett McKeithan, Elijah Ravenell and an unidentified boy face charges of attempted murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 6, 2022, shooting of a 51-year-old man.

Deputies say McKeithan was apprehended following an intensive investigation while Ravenell was already in custody on an unrelated charge and the boy had been arrested previously.

Deputies say they were called at about 11 p.m. that night to Peaceford Avenue to respond to a shooting, and found the man with a possible gunshot wound to his torso. He was not publicly identified but first responders took him to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.