RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — What began as an attempted car theft ended with a juvenile and an adult male in the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Captain Blakely with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place along Red Springs Road at approximately 7:35 p.m.

A juvenile boy was trying to steal a man’s car and shot him, Capt. Blakely said, when the man defended himself and shot back.

Both individuals were in the hospital overnight for treatment of their injuries, though the sheriff’s office did not disclose their conditions.