ason Anthony Caviness of Robbins and Shanna Marie Locks of Carthage. Photo from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Moore County were arrested on Friday for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Friday in the 300 block of McReynolds Street in Carthage. After stopping the vehicle, deputies then conducted a search.

Deputies said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia.

Jason Anthony Caviness of Robbins and Shanna Marie Locks of Carthage, both 42, were arrested, according to a news release.

They were each charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Caviness and Locks both had outstanding warrants in Moore County.

Both suspects received a $5,000 secured bond for the drug charges. Caviness received a $5,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrant. Caviness received a $25,000 secured bond for her outstanding warrant.

Both suspects have a court date set for July 13.