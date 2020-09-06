2 injured after man fires at vehicles along I-95 in Nash County; suspect caught after chase into Va.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two injured people were taken to area hospitals after someone fired at random at vehicles along Interstate 95 in Nash County Saturday night, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a person “firing a gun at random vehicles on I-95,” deputies said in a statement.

The suspect continued driving north of I-95 where he was intercepted by Nash County deputies.

A chase began up I-95 and through Halifax and Northampton counties. The chase then continued into Virginia where the suspect crashed at the 11-A mile marker in Emporia, deputies said.

One person was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Vidant in Greenville. Another victim was injured by flying glass and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, deputies said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Emporia after he had injuries from the crash.

No other information was released.

A Nash County Sheriff’s Office cruiser that was involved in the chase along I-95 Saturday. Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

