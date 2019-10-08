2 teens injured when at least 10 bullets fired into Sampson County home, family members say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teens were shot after at least 10 bullets were fired into a home in Sampson County near Clinton on Tuesday morning, family members told CBS 17.
Family members who spoke to CBS 17 at the scene identified the two victims as their cousins — 16 and 18 years old — and said that someone shot into their home in the McLamb’s Mobile Home Park on Byrd Yancey Bass Road.
The family said they don’t understand why someone would want to shoot up their home.
The two teens are expected to be OK, according to family members.
Our crew at the scene counted at least 10 bullet holes in the home.
We have reached out to law enforcement multiple times for more information but have yet to receive any. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
