NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men already in jail in Wilson County for a bank heist have been charged for a Dollar General armed robbery in Nash County.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Kyle Jason McMikle and Rosivelte Lopes have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from the robbery of a Dollar General located at 6245 S. NC 581 in Spring Hope on Aug. 26. According to the sheriff’s office, an armed man entered the store that day and demanded money.

Three days later, an armed man also demanded money at a Dollar General located at 5250 E. NC 97 in Elm City. McMikle has additional charges stemming from that robbery.

Both McMikle and Lopes are currently being held in the Wilson County Jail on no bond after being arrested and charged earlier this month for a robbery at a Southern Bank branch located in Wilson.