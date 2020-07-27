2 juveniles hospitalized in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say two juveniles were taken to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Evergreen and Calvary streets around 1:19 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, two juveniles were located and were later transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Top (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637) is anonymous.