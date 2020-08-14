2 kids and girlfriend find man shot dead in backyard in Nash County, deputies say

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found by his family shot dead in his backyard Thursday night in Nash County, a news release said Friday.

Deputies responded to the shooting reported at about 8:45 p.m. They arrived at the residence on U.S. 301 in Whitakers to find a man dead from a gunshot wound, the release said.

“The home was also occupied by the victim’s girlfriend and two small children,” the release said. “They did not witness the shooting, but discovered the male subject lying in the backyard.”

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

More headlines from CBS17.com: