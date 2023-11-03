RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Moore County.

Around 3:07 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck in the area of N.C. 24/27 near McDuffie Road.

Matthew McLennan, 30, of Dunn, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on the highway and crossed the center line into the path of a semi-truck traveling west, troopers said.

Nancy Williams, 25, of Oakboro, was his passenger. Neither were wearing seatbelts and died.

Neither the semi-truck driver nor the driver of the third vehicle were injured.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning.