2 killed in Edgecombe County quadruple shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) – Pinetops police say that two people died among four people who were shot early Saturday.

Officers responded a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lashley Street.

Upon arrival, officers found four people had been wounded in a shooting. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

One victim was transported to the the hospital and the other refused treatment.

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.

This is the second major shooting incident in Pinetops in a month.

Two people were shot inside a car early the morning of May 23 in the area of N. 2nd Street.

Authorities say shortly after 2 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed two vehicles following each other and then heard gunshots in the Edgecombe County town.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the vehicles caught up with the other and they began colliding with each other just before shots were fired.

The officer then located one of the vehicles which was wrecked and both occupants inside were suffering gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call 252-641-7911.

