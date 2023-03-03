WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN)— Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision, according to the Wendell Fire Department.

On Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Wendell police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the west bound lane of the 800 block of Wendell Boulevard. The Wendell Fire Department and Wake County EMS also responded.

The investigation indicated that a 1999 Oldsmobile was driven by Annie Marchese. She was traveling east in the west bound lane when her vehicle collided with a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven by Brittney Lynn Herman, 23.

Marchese and a passenger, Hannah Marie Herman, 25, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Brittney was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries she sustained in the crash.

Wendell Police said the follow up investigation will be conducted by them and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.