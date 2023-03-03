SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a plot to bring methamphetamine and marijuana into the county jail.

Two of those arrested are current inmates and another was an employee of Aramark, a contracted food service supplier to inmates at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Maria Luisa Nambo was charged with:

possess with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine,

possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,

possession of controlled substance on jail premises,

conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine,

conspiracy to deliver marijuana,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and

possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Nambo was brought before the Lee County Magistrate, who issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Michael Sesar Fiscal, Matthew Rashaud Jamell Green, and Hazel Brianna Russell were each charged with:

conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and

conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Russell was brought before the magistrate, who issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Fiscal and Green, who are inmates, were each given additional $15,000 secured bonds. Russell also received a $15,000 secured bond.