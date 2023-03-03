SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a plot to bring methamphetamine and marijuana into the county jail.

Two of those arrested are current inmates and another was an employee of Aramark, a contracted food service supplier to inmates at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Maria Luisa Nambo was charged with:

  • possess with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine,
  • possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,
  • possession of controlled substance on jail premises,
  • conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine,
  • conspiracy to deliver marijuana,
  • possession of drug paraphernalia, and
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Nambo was brought before the Lee County Magistrate, who issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Michael Sesar Fiscal, Matthew Rashaud Jamell Green, and Hazel Brianna Russell were each charged with:

  • conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and
  • conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Russell was brought before the magistrate, who issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Fiscal and Green, who are inmates, were each given additional $15,000 secured bonds. Russell also received a $15,000 secured bond.