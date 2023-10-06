CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Vass residents have been charged with various drug offenses following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday at a residence.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Cummings Place in Vass.

During the search, sheriff’s detectives found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and items of drug paraphernalia. The warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation.

James David Cummings, 65; Grayleigh Madison Scott, 21; and William Jeffery Cook, 32; all face charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each were placed in a 48-hour hold with bond pending. Their court date is Oct. 25.