VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested Thursday after a drug bust in Moore County, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
After concluding a drug investigation, Sheriff Fields said deputies executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Cummings Place in Vass.
Deputies said they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, buprenorphine, naloxone, tetrahydrocannabinols, items of drug paraphernalia and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
James David Cummings, 64, of Vass was charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He received a $2,500 secured bond.
Ulises Avonce Lopez, 47, of Cameron was charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He received a $6,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Christine Johnson, 33, of Carthage was charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
- Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
She received a $12,500 secured bond.
Carolyn Elizabeth Ouida Jackson, 39, of Whispering Pines was charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance
- Simple possession of schedule III controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
She received a $15,000 secured bond.
All four have court dates scheduled for March 15.