VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested Thursday after a drug bust in Moore County, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields.

After concluding a drug investigation, Sheriff Fields said deputies executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Cummings Place in Vass.

Deputies said they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, buprenorphine, naloxone, tetrahydrocannabinols, items of drug paraphernalia and items of marijuana paraphernalia.

James David Cummings, 64, of Vass was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $2,500 secured bond.

Ulises Avonce Lopez, 47, of Cameron was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $6,000 secured bond.

Tiffany Christine Johnson, 33, of Carthage was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances

Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

She received a $12,500 secured bond.

Carolyn Elizabeth Ouida Jackson, 39, of Whispering Pines was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Simple possession of schedule III controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

She received a $15,000 secured bond.

All four have court dates scheduled for March 15.