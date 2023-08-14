WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Last Tuesday, a Wilson man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run on Aug. 5, according to the Wilson Police Department.

On Aug.5 shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to 6407 Ward Boulevard regarding a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Police said they arrived and found the victim, Kenneth Ray Canady, 59, laying in the roadway after being hit by an unknown vehicle. Canady was transported to ECU Health Medical where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned an altercation happened before Canady was hit by the vehicle. Police said he was assaulted and left lying on Black Creek Road by Andrew Wayne Ward, 46, and Demetrius Antoine Wright, 35, of Wilson.

An unrelated vehicle traveling on Black Creek Road hit Canady, resulting in his death. Warrants were obtained on Ward and Wright for one open count of murder.

Beronica Faye Barnes, 41, was also charged with one count of felony aid and abet murder.

All of the suspects were arrested last Tuesday. Ward and Wright were given no bond, and Barnes received a $200,000 secured bond.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Maria Vazquez-Hernandez, 44. Police said she will be charged at a later date as the investigation continues.