GASTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Maryland on Wednesday for a homicide that occurred in March, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on March 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened outside of Gaston on Warner Bridge Road.

After arriving, officers found Ricky Lamar Douglas Jr., 30, laying in the front yard of a residence deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation, Gaston Police Department and Garysburg Police Department assisted with the initial crime scene investigation.

Nearly five months later, the Sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants on Wednesday. 41-year-old Larry Gardner and 32-year-old Johnny Smith Jr. — both of Baltimore, Maryland — were each charged with:

One count of first-degree murder

One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

One count of felony conspiracy to first-degree murder

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be expected in the near future.