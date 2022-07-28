CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in connection with a woman who was found dead alongside a Moore County Road earlier this week.

On Tuesday, investigators received a report of an unidentified body found along Mill Road. The body was identified on Wednesday as Jolee Diane Mercer, 34.

Tuesday night, investigators executed a search warrant in Candor, North Carolina, and seized a vehicle in connection with the found body. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Rodell McCaskill, 53, of Candor.

McCaskill is charged with:

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance;

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin;

Felony trafficking opium or heroin and various other misdemeanor drug charges.

Timothy McCaskill (Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

There is no information on McCaskill’s bond or a future court appearance.

Additionally, on Wednesday, investigators arrested Jonathan Santonio Flowers, 38, of Jackson Springs. Flowers is charged with one count of felony concealment of a death and one count of felony distributing human remains.

Flowers is being held under a $75,000 bond at the Moore County Detention Center pending a court appearance Aug. 25.

Jonathan Flowers (Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still working to determine the connection between Mercer and Flowers and the events leading up to the discovery of her body. The cause of death is under investigation pending an autopsy at the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Furthermore, deputies did not release a connection between McCaskill and Flowers.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jolee Mercer is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931, or provide information through the anonymous crime tip line at 910-947-4444.