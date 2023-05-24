HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Roanoke Rapids men have been charged in connection to vehicle break-in on Sunday

Halifax County sheriff’s deputies responded to the parking lot of the Fifth Street Boat Landing in Roanoke Rapids in reference to a vehicle break-in.

When the deputies arrived, the owner of the vehicle stated that his Ford pickup truck had been broken into by two men and he had chased them into the woods.

Witnesses had seen one of the suspects standing in the wood line wearing a backpack and the other male was seen entering the truck, deputies said.

The victim said the suspects had taken and carried away a GPS unit and a wallet containing cash.

Deputy G. Martin, along with K-9 Loki, performed a track for the suspects.

The K-9 tracked to the area of Belmont School at Bolling Road, deputies said.

“Citizens in that area noticed two males running. Another citizen stated that the suspects tried to give them a GPS unit,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and Roanoke Rapids police officers were able to arrest 24-year-old Jacob Walker who was walking with a backpack near Emery Park when he was found.

Kenneth Tyler Wood, 23, was later arrested at his residence. Deputies said upon his arrest, he had the victim’s wallet and cash. All the stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim.

Wood was charged with:

breaking and entering a motor vehicle,

felony larceny,

felony conspiracy, and

possession of stolen goods.

He received a $10,000 bond.

Walker was charged with felony conspiracy and received a $3,000 bond.

Both were placed in the Halifax County Detention Center. Their court dates are scheduled for Friday in Halifax County District Court.