2 men charged in Moore County overdose death

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Moore County men are facing charges in connection with the overdose death of a man that occurred in an Aberdeen home back in July 2019, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard Eugene Campbell, 67, of Aberdeen, and Steven Garrick Smith, 39, of Southern Pines, are both charged in connection with the July 31, 2019, death of Derrick Maurice Smith, the sheriff’s office said.

Derrick Smith was found inside a home in the 100-block of Fullers Way unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and Moore County EMS workers performed CPR and gave Smith Narcan in an attempt to revive him, but their attempts were unsuccessful, officials said. The cause of death was undetermined at the time, but results of an autopsy that came back on Dec. 23, 2019, showed that Smith died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

After investigating the case further, detectives were able to develop Campbell and Steven Smith as suspects in the overdose death.

Campbell was arrested on Dec. 27, 2019, and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), sell Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), deliver Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), and involuntary manslaughter.

Smith was arrested Dec. 31, 2019, and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Both suspects are being held in the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds each and are both set to appear in court on Jan. 8.

