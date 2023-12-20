ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Rocky Mount men have been arrested in connection to a Monday bank robbery.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Mahmoud Shehadeh was found and charged with common law robbery.

Tarris Jones, 34, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Shehadeh was given a $60,000 secured bond and Jones a $50,000 secured bond. Both were placed in the Nash County Jail.

Police Capt. Westlyn Seabreeze, of the Criminal Investigations Division, credited citizens

who came forward and provided leads in this investigation.

“This incident is a great example of the community working together to provide a successful outcome to an investigation,” Seabreeze said.

At 1:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Wells Fargo at 1400 Benvenue Road in response to an alarm call.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a man wearing a face mask and a dark-colored

hoodie passed a note to the teller in an attempt to rob the bank, police said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the suspect did not display a weapon, police said.