2 men dead after car crosses median, strikes truck on Nash County highway, troopers say

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are dead and two other people were hospitalized following a crash in Nash County Wednesday evening.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper J.M. Leonard, a call came in around 6:48 p.m. for a crash on N.C. Highway 43.

Leonard tells CBS 17 that a car with three passengers was going south on N.C. 43 when it crossed the median and hit a pickup truck. The pickup truck’s driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The man driving the car died at the scene and the other two male passengers were taken to the hospital. One of the hospitalized passengers later died.

The third passenger remains hospitalized. There is no word on that person’s condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Their condition remains unknown.

No charges are pending in the crash, Leonard tells CBS 17. Speed does not appear to be a factor.